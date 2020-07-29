CLOSE
Charm City
Baltimore Sports Super Fan Mo Gaba Dies At Age 14

Mo Gaba, Baltimore sports superfan dies Tuesday night at the age of 14 from his battle with cancer.

He was loved and celebrated by many during his fight, including his two favorite teams: the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles.

The O’s announced that Mo Gaba was selected to the Orioles Hall of Fame as the second-ever recipient of The Wild Billy Hagy Award.

Despite losing his eyesight due to a malignant tumor when he was just 9-months-old, and enduring four different battles with cancer throughout his life, Mo’s laughter and enthusiasm captured the hearts of local sports fans, making him a Baltimore celebrity and a household name.

Rest In Peace Mo Gaba!

