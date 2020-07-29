CLOSE
Black AF: Netflix Adding ‘Girlfriends,’ ‘Moesha,’ ‘Sister, Sister,’ ‘The Game,’ ‘The Parkers’ & More

Oh happy day.

Netflix‘s Strong Black Lead wing has managed to secure most of our TV childhoods by revealing that hit UPN & The WB shows such as GirlfriendsMoesha, the first three seasons of The Game, Sister, SisterHalf & HalfOne on One, and The Parkers are hitting the streaming service beginning in August.

Moesha starring Brandy lasted for 6 seasons from 1996 until 2001, Girlfriends which is the longest-running UPN/CW show, lasted eight seasons from 2000 to 2008. Sister, Sister initially began on ABC in 1994 and then transitioned to WB where it blossomed for 6 seasons and it concluded in 1999.

Here’s the schedule.

Moesha – Aug 1

The Game S1-3 – Aug 15

Sister Sister – Sept 1

Girlfriends – Sept 11

The Parkers – Oct 1

Half & Half – Oct 15

One on One – Oct 15

“We’ve seen every comment and request about getting these classics on Netflix,” Strong Black Lead wrote on Twitter. “We want to thank the fans for riding so hard. We’re excited to relive these moments with you!”

 

