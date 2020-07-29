CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Black People Set The Record For Emmy Nominations! [WATCH]

The Emmy nominations have arrived and black people are taking over! Many black creators are nominated for the first time making history.

Some of our favorite shows like Euphoria, Pose, and Insecure are nominated for an award.

Rick Ross and 2 Chainz are next to go head to head in a Verzuz battle. Speaking of Verzuz, Bow Wow has words for anybody who’s doubting his discography.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Rick Ross [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

Rick Ross [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rick Ross [PHOTOS]

Rick Ross [PHOTOS]

Hot Spot: Black People Set The Record For Emmy Nominations! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Donald Trump’s Plan To Throw Fist Pitch At…

Dear Lord, this pathological liar truly has no qualms about making things up on the fly and including unsuspecting parties…
07.29.20
Video Shows ‘Karen’ Ranting About ‘Coddled’ Black People…

A viral clip shows a demonstration getting heated in Vermont.
07.29.20
Your Racism Is Showing: Sen. Tom Cotton Describes…

The trash takes when it comes to American History, and the country's original sin of slavery is mind-boggling.
07.29.20
9-Year-Old Florida Girl Youngest Resident To Die From…

Kimora “Kimmie” Lynum, a 9-year-old Florida girl who succumbed to the coronavirus, became the youngest resident to die from the…
07.29.20
Trump Says He Won’t Pay Respects To John…

Trump was asked while leaving the White House and heading to North Carolina if he has plans to visit and…
07.28.20
Legendary Television Host Regis Philbin Dead At 88

Regis Philbin has died. According to TMZ, the legendary media personality died Saturday morning after suffering a heart attack at…
07.25.20
The Caucasity: Patrolling Patty Tries To Block Black…

A white woman in Los Angeles is being dragged online after a video of her attempting to stop a Black…
07.27.20
What Is Going On?! Black Woman Found Hanging…

Another hanging ruled as a possible suicide...
07.24.20
The Redskins Change Its Name To “Washington Football…

Is a name change THAT hard?
07.24.20
MIT Engineers Create Reusable Face Cover As Effective…

As COVID-19 continues to re-surge the world is taking action to ensure safety. One institution is saying they have created…
07.23.20
Close