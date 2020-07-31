CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Baltimore City Leaders Calling On Residents To Stop Trying To Avoid Wearing Face Masks

US-HEALTH-VIRUS

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

A plea from Baltimore city leaders this week.

They said residents need to wear face masks instead of “trying to find loopholes.”

“I keep seeing people complaining about masks and asking for exceptions to be made,” Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said at a Thursday press conference. “Let me be clear: COVID is not making exceptions.”

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Last week, Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa issued a mandate requiring everyone ges two and up to wear masks in all public places where social distancing isn’t possible.

Since then, she said the city has received a number of questions about people and businesses trying to find ways around wearing face coverings.

“Put simply, if you are outside of your home, keep the face covering somewhere on you at all times,” she said.

Dr. Dzirasa said there’s nothing political about wearing a mask.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Leaders Calling On Residents To Stop Trying To Avoid Wearing Face Masks  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

baltimore , coronavirus

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…

Cain had been hospitalized since July 1 after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
07.30.20
‘Umbrella Man’ Who Sparked Riot In George Floyd…

Months after a riot exploded in Minneapolis, police finally identified the man who incited violence during a peaceful protest demanding…
07.30.20
Man Charged In Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Also Faces…

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is involved.
07.30.20
Black Teens Less Likely To Get Treatment For…

Rebecca Klisz-Hulbert, the Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences at Wayne State University, shared her observations in a…
07.30.20
Donald Trump’s Plan To Throw Fist Pitch At…

Dear Lord, this pathological liar truly has no qualms about making things up on the fly and including unsuspecting parties…
07.29.20
Video Shows ‘Karen’ Ranting About ‘Coddled’ Black People…

A viral clip shows a demonstration getting heated in Vermont.
07.29.20
Your Racism Is Showing: Sen. Tom Cotton Describes…

The trash takes when it comes to American History, and the country's original sin of slavery is mind-boggling.
07.29.20
9-Year-Old Florida Girl Youngest Resident To Die From…

Kimora “Kimmie” Lynum, a 9-year-old Florida girl who succumbed to the coronavirus, became the youngest resident to die from the…
07.29.20
Trump Says He Won’t Pay Respects To John…

Trump was asked while leaving the White House and heading to North Carolina if he has plans to visit and…
07.28.20
Legendary Television Host Regis Philbin Dead At 88

Regis Philbin has died. According to TMZ, the legendary media personality died Saturday morning after suffering a heart attack at…
07.25.20
Close