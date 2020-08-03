CLOSE
Fells Point Residents Urged To Move Cars, Prepare For Potential Flooding From Isaias

Flooding in Ellicott City, Maryland

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A warning from Baltimore city officials as they monitor the path of Tropical Storm Isaias. Rain is expected Monday into Tuesday.

Residents are encouraged to prepare for possible flooding in areas near the Inner Harbor, Thames Street in Fells Point, Smith Ave and Falls Road as well as the Clipper Mill Business Park.

Sandbags are available at a first-come, first-served basis for all city residents starting Monday (August 3) until 4 p.m. at the intersection of Thames and Broadway.

A reminder: if a road is flooded, turn around. Do not drive through it.

For power outages and downed power lines please call BGE at 877-778-2222. For trees that are blocking roadways, please call 311. For emergencies only, please call 911.

Fells Point Residents Urged To Move Cars, Prepare For Potential Flooding From Isaias  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

baltimore , Baltimore City

One Vote: Register to Vote
