City Shuts Down S.E. Baltimore Nightclub Due To Covid-19 Violations

The Baltimore City Health Department shuts down Euphoria due to a lack in compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Baltimore Police and Health Department officials responded to the Southeast Baltimore establishment after complaints, and witnessing a video on social media showing a large crowd gathered at its outside venue.

This is first time the City has shut down an establishment, according to WBAL-TV.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Health Department released the following statement:

“The Baltimore City Health Department has conducted inspections of Euphoria Night Club due to complaints over adherence to COVID public health orders and guidance. BCHD staff have reminded Euphoria of the dangers posed by COVID, the relevant guidance and regulations they are expected to follow and enforce, and the need to do so in order to reopen while reducing the risk of COVID transmission. The Health Department is aware of the video circulating showing patrons of Euphoria failing to adhere to COVID guidance and best practices, and actively investigating the situation, and will take appropriate enforcement action as applicable.

As a reminder, Baltimore is experiencing a rise in cases and positivity rates. Events like those depicted on social media at Euphoria are exactly the type of “super-spreader” events that have led to dozens of cases around the country. While it is too soon to tell whether any Coronavirus cases will be linked to Euphoria nightclub, the activities depicted on social media – lack of face coverings, lack of social distancing, large groups of people closely congregating – present clear risk to the patrons and staff at the establishment.”

In addition, the Health Department released guidelines Euphoria must follow in order to reopen, including:

Limit patrons to 50% capacity (or whatever current orders allow) – this includes pre-sale to events

All patrons must have face coverings on except while eating and drinking

Only table service is to be allowed for purchasing of food & beverages

Social distancing must be adhered to- 6 foot of separation by all persons from one party to another

Tables/chairs must be distanced at minimum of 6 foot between another table/chair

The dance floor/stage must be closed off to patrons (In the case of Euphoria, this was already the case, but it must continue)

Increase security to ensure customers are following proper facial covering and social distancing regulations

In addition to the above measures, submit a written plan to the BCHD with regard to how continual compliance will be maintained during hours of operation once reopening has been authorized.

Attend a conference with a BCHD Environmental Health Supervisor to review both these measures and the submitted plan prior to authorized reopening.

City Shuts Down S.E. Baltimore Nightclub Due To Covid-19 Violations was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9: