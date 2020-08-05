Xplosive: Dr. Dre’s Wife, Nicole Young, Challenges Prenup, Says She Was Forced To Sign It

The pending divorce between Dr. Dre and his soon-to-be ex-wife Nicole Young is getting S P I C Y and understandably so because there is a lot of money on the line.

TMZ has obtained court docs filed by Nicole Young, and it alleges that Dr. Dre forced her to sign it back in 1996. Young is also claiming that Dre felt like crap for forcing her to sign the prenup 2-years into their marriage. Dre allegedly tore up the prenuptial agreement documents in front of her she states.

Per TMZ:

Nicole says Dre is now worth $1 bil and says before they tied the knot, “I was extremely reluctant, resistant and afraid to sign the agreement and felt backed into a corner. Given the extraordinary pressure and intimidation by Andre, I was left with no option but to hire a lawyer (of course, with the help of Andre’s team of professionals) and unwillingly signed the agreement very shortly before our marriage.”

She then says 2 years into the marriage, “Andre acknowledged to me that he felt ashamed he had pressured me into signing a premarital agreement and he tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me. Since the day he tore up the agreements, we both understood that there was no premarital agreement and that it was null and void.”

The celebrity gossip reports that Dr. Dre is disputing Young’s claims according to sources close to the legendary producer. They claim that Dre “never expressed shame” over making Young sign the prenup and that her story about him tearing it up and saying it was null and void is false. TMZ’s sources claim that Young had her own lawyer present and was free to decide on whether to sign it or not.

Dre is totally willing to pay spousal support and take care of all her expenses, but it appears Young wants more and is asking a judge to separate the divorce from the prenup situation.

This is shaping up to be an “Xplosive” mess, see what we did there?

Photo: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

Xplosive: Dr. Dre’s Wife, Nicole Young, Challenges Prenup, Says She Was Forced To Sign It was originally published on hiphopwired.com

