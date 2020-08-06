CLOSE
Keke Palmer Announces She Will Host The 2020 VMA’s And New Show On Disney Plus

2019 IFP Gotham Awards

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

Keke Palmer is winning, okay?

Today, the actress and TV host took to Instagram to announce she will be hosting the 2020 Video Music Awards in New York.

“I heard y’all was tired of 2020, let’s go back to 2008 😩🤪🤩 Join me as I host the 2020 @vmas on August 30th on @MTV! #VMAs,” she wrote.

The VMA’s is typically a huge event, but this year it will be hosted virtually due to COVID-19. Keke is no stranger to hosting gigs. In 2019, she went from a frequent guest host of Strahan and Sara, to a permanent cohost to the newly named Strahan, Sara and Keke daytime talk show. Adding an awards show to her resume is a major win for the actress, and musician.

The winning doesn’t stop there. Earlier today, Keke announced some new work coming to Disney Plus. In a post she wrote, “There’s a new girl coming to town! Prepare to fall in love with 14-year-old activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, voiced by ME!!! 🙏🏾😩😍❤ #TheProudFamily: Louder and Prouder, coming soon to @disneyplus”

Now we all know just how important representation is. The fact that Keke will play the voice of a 14-year-old activist, speaks volumes to the new direction that media is taking. Businesses, publications, and corporations have taken a keen interest on Black lives by adding diversity to their staff. It is wonderful to watch that slowly transition to representation of today’s issues play out on screen.

I am here for Keke’s winning season. She has always been an unapologetic voice in the Black Community.

Keke Palmer Announces She Will Host The 2020 VMA’s And New Show On Disney Plus  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

