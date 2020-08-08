CLOSE
Nick Cannon Is All For Kanye West As President

While much of the free world, perhaps including Cannon himself, knows it's a long shot, he still said he stands with 'Ye.

News - George Floyd Protest- New York City

Source: Ira L. Black – Corbis / Getty

Nick Cannon had a mighty turbulent summer after making antisemitic remarks on his podcast alongside Professor Griff, formerly of Public Enemy. After making public apologies and educating himself, Cannon has seemingly put his support behind Kanye West and the Chicago producer’s 2020 presidential campaign.

TMZ reports that Cannon was in Los Angeles at LAX masked up and turban intact, with Lion’s Share News making sure to get the entertainer’s thoughts on West’s longshot run at the White House this fall.

From TMZ:

Nick was at LAX Friday when the photog asked him what he thought of Ye’s run. Answer: “I love it!”

Now, the photog took it a step further and asked if he’ll still be with Kanye when he casts his ballot, and Nick gave the semi-emphatic “Yes.” We say semi because there’s clearly a slight smirk.

The photog from Lion’s Share also inquired about Cannon losing the ViacomCBS bag after his comments and his thoughts on cancel culture, which Cannon said should be reframed as “counsel culture.”

Nick Cannon Is All For Kanye West As President  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close