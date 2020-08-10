CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 10, 2020: Stimulus Executive Orders — 5 Million Coronavirus Cases — Breonna Taylor Billboards

1. Stimulus Executive Orders: Big Talk, Little Action

What You Need To Know:

As negotiations between House and Senate Democrats and Republicans limped toward no agreement, Donald Trump’s talk of signing executive orders grew louder.

2. Oprah Puts Her Money Where Breonna’s Murderers Live

What You Need To Know:

For the first time in the history of her iconic magazine, Oprah Winfrey put a different face on the cover.

3. Coronavirus Update: 5 Million People Infected With COVID-19 in the U.S.

What You Need To Know:

Over the weekend, the U.S. surpassed five million coronavirus cases, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

4. Black Women’s Roundtable Announces $25,000 Entrepreneurship Challenge For Aspiring Young Black Business Owners

 What You Need To Know:

Calling all young women entrepreneurs. If you’re looking for guidance, support and money in launching your business, take part in the “Take It to the TOP Entrepreneurship Challenge.”

5. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s $15 Million Play To Save The XFL

What You Need To Know:

Former WWE star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and RedBird Capital Partners have agreed to purchase the XFL for about $15 million.

Close