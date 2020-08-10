CLOSE
Report: 3-Home Explosion Near Reisterstown Road Plaza, At Least 1 Dead [Video]

Home Explosion

Source: Citizen App / Citizen App

UPDATE 8/10/2020 2:02 PM EST: 

Baltimore City Councilman Isaac Schleifer said housing inspectors are on scene to inspect homes in the area.  There’s been damage reported five blocks away.

Three homes collapsed and the force of the explosion and debris below out windows and doors in at least 16 nearby homes.

The American Red Cross is on scene to help with any displaced residents. Reisterstown Road is closed between Clarks Lane and Fallstaff Road.

Baltimore County and Howard County fire crews are assisting Baltimore city fire with the search and rescue operations.

Tasha Jamerson, with BGE, said residents should continue to report if they smell gas. Call 1-877-685-0123.

Source: CBS Baltimore

UPDATE 8/10/2020 12:07 PM EST:

Baltimore fire officials have confirmed at least 6 victims in Monday morning’s explosion.

One woman has died. Four people have been taken to the hospital, crews are working to rescue one other person and are searching for any other possible victims in the rubble.

Source: CBS Baltimore

UPDATE 8/10/2020 11:50 AM EST:

Gov. Larry Hogan has addressed Monday’s deadly explosion in Northwest Baltimore, offering full support from the state.

ORIGINAL:

An investigation into a gas explosion in northwest Baltimore is underway.

According to CBS Baltimore, the three-home explosion happened along the 4200 block of Brookhill Road near Reisterstown Road Plaza around 10 a.m.

Baltimore City fire officials said one woman is dead. At least two other people have been rescued so far with several more trapped inside, including children reported CNN. Video above the scene below.

This is a developing story. 

