Explosion in NW Baltimore 6500 Block of Reisterstown Rd Near Labryinth. 3 Homes crumble under blast.



Fire Officials have stated that one women was pronounced dead at the scene, several may be trapped. At least two were critically injured and taken for medical attention. Officials are still searching for others.



Units from The City & The County are working together on this major incident.



Source: WBAL11

