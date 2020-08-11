National
Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris As His Pick For Vice President

US-POLITICS-VOTE-BIDEN

Source: JEFF KOWALSKY / Getty

The ticket is set.

On Tuesday (August 11), Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden announced California senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. Harris, the former Attorney General for California, would be the first Black woman named to a major party’s Presidential ticket and would be the first female Vice President if Biden is elected in November.

“I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate,” Biden tweeted.

He added, “Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”

Biden became the presumptive nominee for President in June and began a search for a candidate that many Democratic voters demanded be Black in a show of not only diversity but listening to younger voters with wide ideals. Biden has suggested in the past that he, at 77 is “a bridge” to a newer class of Democratic leaders. His pick of Harris further establishes her prowess as a leading figure from a younger generation within a party desperate to beat Donald Trump in November.

At 55, Harris is the third woman to serve as a vice-presidential candidate for a major political party, joining Geraldine Ferraro, who was the Democratic pick in 1984 and Sarah Palin, who was the Republican vice-presidential pick in 2008.

Harris, who initially ran for President until she suspended her campaign last December, endorsed Biden for President earlier this year. Throughout the primaries, Harris showed fight and readiness not only to take on Trump but help end the alleged cronyism surrounding his administration. She rose to national prominence and acclaim by grilling Trump nominees during Senate hearings, from Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, among others.

“I warmly congratulate Senator Kamala Harris on her selection as Joe Biden’s Vice Presidential running mate,” Susan Rice, former national security adviser under President Barack Obama said in a statement. “Senator Harris is a tenacious and trailblazing leader who will make a great partner on the campaign trail. I am confident that Biden-Harris will prove to be a winning ticket.”

Harris and Biden will officially accept the nominations virtually at the Democratic National Convention next week.

Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris As His Pick For Vice President

Joe Biden , kamala harris

