1. Joe Biden Makes Historic Pick: Senator Kamala Harris

What You Need To Know:

History was made Tuesday afternoon as presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden named Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, making her the first Black woman and Asian American on a major political ticket.

2. To Capitol Hill Leaders: Get Back To Stimulus Talks

What You Need To Know:

Although Donald Trump signed executive orders as coronavirus aid talks stalled, observers are wondering how quickly the orders will go into effect — or if they will take effect at all.

3. Coronavirus Update: Struggling Small Businesses Fall Victim to Predatory Lenders During Pandemic

What You Need To Know:

Federal and state regulators are aggressively pursuing predatory lenders who target cash-strapped small businesses with high-cost loans and abusive collection tactics.

4. August is Global Black Mental Health Awareness Month

What You Need To Know:

As racial tensions are heightened and the pandemic hits Black communities hard, maintaining mental wellness during these traumatic times has become a priority, not only in the U.S. but around the world.

5. The Lipstick Index Is Getting Smeared Due To The Pandemic

What You Need To Know:

We’re living in a time when wearing a mask and lipstick just don’t mix. In fact, a recent McKinsey report found that in the U.S. sales of lip makeup fell 15% this spring from last year.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 12, 2020: Biden Selects Kamala Harris For VP — Black Mental Health — Coronavirus Update was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9: