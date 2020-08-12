CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 12, 2020: Biden Selects Kamala Harris For VP — Black Mental Health — Coronavirus Update

1. Joe Biden Makes Historic Pick: Senator Kamala Harris

What You Need To Know:

History was made Tuesday afternoon as presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden named Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, making her the first Black woman and Asian American on a major political ticket.

2. To Capitol Hill Leaders: Get Back To Stimulus Talks

What You Need To Know:

Although Donald Trump signed executive orders as coronavirus aid talks stalled, observers are wondering how quickly the orders will go into effect — or if they will take effect at all.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

3. Coronavirus Update: Struggling Small Businesses Fall Victim to Predatory Lenders During Pandemic

What You Need To Know:

Federal and state regulators are aggressively pursuing predatory lenders who target cash-strapped small businesses with high-cost loans and abusive collection tactics. 

4. August is Global Black Mental Health Awareness Month

What You Need To Know:

As racial tensions are heightened and the pandemic hits Black communities hard, maintaining mental wellness during these traumatic times has become a priority, not only in the U.S. but around the world.

5. The Lipstick Index Is Getting Smeared Due To The Pandemic

What You Need To Know:

We’re living in a time when wearing a mask and lipstick just don’t mix. In fact, a recent McKinsey report found that in the U.S. sales of lip makeup fell 15% this spring from last year.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 12, 2020: Biden Selects Kamala Harris For VP — Black Mental Health — Coronavirus Update  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris As His Pick…

Biden/Harris 2020 is the official ticket for the Democrats as they march to the White House.
08.11.20
Breast Exam
Human Testing For Coronavirus Is Happening In Baltimore

Coming up with a vaccine has been talked about quite a lot when it comes to dealing with the covid-19…
08.11.20
Home Explosion
Update: NW Baltimore Explosion; One More Body Found

The explosion in NW Baltimore was so big it was being covered by news stations nationally. Meanwhile here in Baltimore…
08.11.20
Calls Grow Louder ‘Requiring’ Biden To Pick A…

Calls for Joe Biden to select a Black woman to be his vice-presidential running mate were being amplified as the…
08.11.20
Stephanie Mills Says Nick Cannon And Kanye West…

The iconic singer expresses her feelings on Instagram.
08.11.20
Second Grader In Georgia Tests Positive For COVID-19…

This is exactly what parents were afraid of.
08.06.20
Florida Finesser Arrested For Buying Porsche With A…

Florida has proven itself to be one of the craziest places in the country for plenty of reasons, so just…
08.04.20
Sounds About White: Darren Wilson Will Not Be…

On Thursday (Jul 30), six years after the incident that resulted in the death of then18-year old Michael Brown sparked…
08.04.20
How Did National Watermelon Day Become A Thing?…

As the country settles in for yet another annual installment of National Watermelon Day, no one seems to know the…
08.03.20
Graphic Social Media Videos Claim To Show Georgia…

A riot broke out at Ware State Prison in Georgia and it was apparently documented by inmates who not only…
08.03.20
Close