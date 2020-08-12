CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Watch: Security Camera Captures Moment Of Northwest Baltimore Gas Explosion

We now have security camera footage of the moment a gas explosion leveled three homes in Northwest Baltimore on Monday.

It happened around 10 a.m. along Labyrinth Road at Reisterstown Road and Brookhill Road. Two people were killed, including a Morgan State University student.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

A neighbor told CBS Baltimore the other victim, a woman, was pregnant. Seven others were hurt, five of which are in critical condition.

Road closures remain in the area as crews condition their recovery efforts. Gas services remains off on a portion of the 4200 block of Labyrinth Road.

You can check out that security camera footage of the explosion below.

Watch: Security Camera Captures Moment Of Northwest Baltimore Gas Explosion  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

baltimore

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Stacey Abrams’ Name Conspicuously Missing From List Of…

Stacey Abrams has been called a rising star in the Democratic Party, but her name was not included on the…
08.12.20
‘Joe Biden Got It Right’: Groups Praise Picking…

Myriad groups and prominent individuals were reacting favorably to Biden's historical decision to pick Harris as his running mate.
08.12.20
Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris As His Pick…

Biden/Harris 2020 is the official ticket for the Democrats as they march to the White House.
08.11.20
Michelle Obama Preps DNC Speech Set To Be…

Other speakers are announced.
08.12.20
Breast Exam
Human Testing For Coronavirus Is Happening In Baltimore

Coming up with a vaccine has been talked about quite a lot when it comes to dealing with the covid-19…
08.11.20
Home Explosion
Update: NW Baltimore Explosion; One More Body Found

The explosion in NW Baltimore was so big it was being covered by news stations nationally. Meanwhile here in Baltimore…
08.11.20
Calls Grow Louder ‘Requiring’ Biden To Pick A…

Calls for Joe Biden to select a Black woman to be his vice-presidential running mate were being amplified as the…
08.11.20
Stephanie Mills Says Nick Cannon And Kanye West…

The iconic singer expresses her feelings on Instagram.
08.11.20
Second Grader In Georgia Tests Positive For COVID-19…

This is exactly what parents were afraid of.
08.06.20
Florida Finesser Arrested For Buying Porsche With A…

Florida has proven itself to be one of the craziest places in the country for plenty of reasons, so just…
08.04.20
Close