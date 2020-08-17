Contests
HomeContests

A Thousand Ways To Thank A Teacher Contest presented by Kaiser Permanente

Contest Starts Monday, Aug 17th!

The school year is going to look a little different this year, and we know teachers have to find new ways to show up for their classrooms. Teachers can’t be thanked enough, and that’s why we’re thanking them for helping students thrive wherever they learn. If you are a Metro DC/Baltimore teacher or would like to nominate a teacher who inspires you, complete the form below and he or she could win a $25 Amazon.com gift card! (Limit 1 Prize Per Winner)

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Who is Eligible:

Metro DC/Baltimore K-12 Teachers Only (Public or Private schools).

Prize:

500 winners in the DC/Baltimore area will be awarded with a $25 Amazon.com gift card over the course of five weeks. 

Winner Selection:

Each week, new winners will be randomly selected and awarded a $25 Amazon.com gift card via email. Winners will be notified via email and also receive their gift card digitally.

contest , kaiser permanent , Thank A Teacher

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Obama Accepts Nomination On Final Day Of Democratic National Convention
Tribute For John Lewis Planned For The Democratic…

The Democratic National Convention event will be held virtually this year due to covid-19 pandemic and is set to host…
08.17.20
Democratic National Convention: Day 1
The DNC Kicks Off Tonight; Who’s Speaking?

The Democratic National Convention starts tonight and will be held mostly virtually due to the pandemic. Here is who can…
08.17.20
How Did Robert Trump Die? Coronavirus Speculation Runs…

Details about Robert Trump's cause of death did not include how he died, giving way to speculation as the nation…
08.17.20
This ‘Racist’ Jingle Is Being Replaced By A…

The rap legend announces it in a video.
08.17.20
Billie Holiday
Maryland’s Women Of The Century; Who’s On The…

The United States of America is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. which granted women the right to…
08.14.20
Make A Donation To The Piney Woods School

The school’s founding values of Love, Integrity, Faith, Excellence, and Empowerment stand truer today than ever before. Your donation will…
08.14.20
After AG Meeting, Ben Crump Expects ‘Charges Will…

He holds a news conference with Taylor's family.
08.14.20
Elijah McClain’s Parents Sue City Of Aurora And…

The parents of Elijah McClain, a slain 23-year-old Black man from Aurora, Colorado, recently filed a lawsuit against the city,…
08.14.20
‘Birtherism 2.0’: Newsweek Accused Of Publishing Racist Op-Ed…

Newsweek has come under fire for publishing an op-ed questioning whether Kamala Harris is eligible to serve as the vice…
08.13.20
Stacey Abrams’ Name Conspicuously Missing From List Of…

Stacey Abrams has been called a rising star in the Democratic Party, but her name was not included on the…
08.12.20
Close