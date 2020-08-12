Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: The Gospel WAP Choir Rehearsal [WATCH]

Today’s church announcements are a rollercoaster ride.

First off, if you haven’t seen the WAP video from the rappers, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, then you have homework. The church will be making a gospel version of WAP, so members must be prepared for choir rehearsal.

Also, the third annual Ike Turner look-alike contest will now be online-only, and she must have a mushroom hairstyle!

The church also lost a member so listen for the homegoing services information.

