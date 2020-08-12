CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Brian McKnight Shares His Inspiration For His Final Studio Album [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

It’s 2020 and Brian McKnight is releasing his 20th studio album, titled “Exodus.”  The seasoned R&B artist shared his inspiration in quarantine for his final album and why he decided to leave the music game.

Since recently getting married, the newlywed says all his inspiration comes from his wife.  He explains his quarantine routine, what’s next, and who he would like to do a VERZUZ with.

 

The 17-time Grammy Award nominee, R&B artist Brain McKnight is showing us that he has aged gracefully over the years. Rocking his salt and pepper beard, Brain reminds us that he is still our Man Crush Monday in his new single "Nobody".   The seasoned singer is now working on his 20th studio album titled "Exodus" which he says will be his final album. "Nobody" is about his wife Leilani and the visuals in the video are personal footage from their wedding in 2017. "It's about the incredible love we share as have been all the songs I've written since we've been together. 'Nobody' is perfect for right now at a time when real true love seems to be missing in music and in most aspects of society. It's the best song I've written in a long time."

Brian McKnight Shares His Inspiration For His Final Studio Album [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close