WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 13, 2020: Historic Political Moment — Fewer Daily Covid-19 Cases — HBCU E-Sports

1. Historic Political Moment

The first in-person appearance between presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, took place Wednesday afternoon in a high school gym near the Biden home in Wilmington, Delaware.

2. Virginia Man, Said to Be a Klan Leader, Gets 6 Years in Prison After Driving Into a Protest

Virginia resident and admitted Klansman, Henry Rogers, was sentenced to six years in prison this week for driving his car through a Black Lives Matter Virginia protest in June.

3. Coronavirus Update: U.S. Reports Fewer Than 50,000 New Daily Covid-19 Cases for Three Consecutive Day

For three straight days, the U.S. has reported fewer than 50,000 new daily cases of coronavirus, according to tallies from Johns Hopkins University.

4. North Carolina City Again Moves to Right Its Wrongs Associated With Slavery

As America continues to reckon with its racist past, cities across the country are finding ways to atone for its association with slavery and systemic racism and do right by its Black citizens.

5. Amazon’s Twitch Leverages HBCUs In New Esports League

Esports is believed to be the next wave of competitive entertainment and Twitch, the video-game-streaming site, is taking notice by creating a first of its kind esports league for HBCUs.

