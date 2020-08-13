CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 13, 2020: Historic Political Moment — Fewer Daily Covid-19 Cases — HBCU E-Sports

1. Historic Political Moment

What You Need To Know:

The first in-person appearance between presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, took place Wednesday afternoon in a high school gym near the Biden home in Wilmington, Delaware.

2. Virginia Man, Said to Be a Klan Leader, Gets 6 Years in Prison After Driving Into a Protest

What You Need To Know:

Virginia resident and admitted Klansman, Henry Rogers, was sentenced to six years in prison this week for driving his car through a Black Lives Matter Virginia protest in June.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

3. Coronavirus Update: U.S. Reports Fewer Than 50,000 New Daily Covid-19 Cases for Three Consecutive Day

What You Need To Know:

For three straight days, the U.S. has reported fewer than 50,000 new daily cases of coronavirus, according to tallies from Johns Hopkins University.

4. North Carolina City Again Moves to Right Its Wrongs Associated With Slavery

What You Need To Know:

As America continues to reckon with its racist past, cities across the country are finding ways to atone for its association with slavery and systemic racism and do right by its Black citizens.  

5. Amazon’s Twitch Leverages HBCUs In New Esports League

What You Need To Know:

Esports is believed to be the next wave of competitive entertainment and Twitch, the video-game-streaming site, is taking notice by creating a first of its kind esports league for HBCUs.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 13, 2020: Historic Political Moment — Fewer Daily Covid-19 Cases — HBCU E-Sports  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Stacey Abrams’ Name Conspicuously Missing From List Of…

Stacey Abrams has been called a rising star in the Democratic Party, but her name was not included on the…
08.12.20
‘Joe Biden Got It Right’: Groups Praise Picking…

Myriad groups and prominent individuals were reacting favorably to Biden's historical decision to pick Harris as his running mate.
08.12.20
Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris As His Pick…

Biden/Harris 2020 is the official ticket for the Democrats as they march to the White House.
08.11.20
Michelle Obama Preps DNC Speech Set To Be…

Other speakers are announced.
08.12.20
Breast Exam
Human Testing For Coronavirus Is Happening In Baltimore

Coming up with a vaccine has been talked about quite a lot when it comes to dealing with the covid-19…
08.11.20
Home Explosion
Update: NW Baltimore Explosion; One More Body Found

The explosion in NW Baltimore was so big it was being covered by news stations nationally. Meanwhile here in Baltimore…
08.11.20
Calls Grow Louder ‘Requiring’ Biden To Pick A…

Calls for Joe Biden to select a Black woman to be his vice-presidential running mate were being amplified as the…
08.11.20
Stephanie Mills Says Nick Cannon And Kanye West…

The iconic singer expresses her feelings on Instagram.
08.11.20
Second Grader In Georgia Tests Positive For COVID-19…

This is exactly what parents were afraid of.
08.06.20
Florida Finesser Arrested For Buying Porsche With A…

Florida has proven itself to be one of the craziest places in the country for plenty of reasons, so just…
08.04.20
Close