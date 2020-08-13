CLOSE
D.L. Hughley Defends Sen. Kamala Harris; Talks Black Greatness

 

D.L. Hughley defends Sen. Kamala Harris against naysayers and people who are against her nomination as Joe Biden’s running mate.

He also discusses the impact of Sen. Harris VP nomination and Barack Obama’s presidency on the Black community.

Check out the full G.E.D. Section above!

 

Close