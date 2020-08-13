CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Nike To Celebrate Kobe Bryant’s Legacy With “Mamba Week”

Rest in Peace, Kobe and Gianna...

Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro 1

Source: Nike Basketball / Nike Basketball

It feels like forever since the world was shocked by the tragic death of Kobe Bryant (it’s only been months) and while the Black Mamba has had homage paid to him in various ways, Nike’s continuing the trend by introducing an entire week dedicated to the memory and legacy of the legendary Laker.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Yesterday Nike announced that in one week it will be kicking off “Mamba Week” which will entail of a week of programing and retail releases of merch which will honor and celebrate Kobe Bryant’s illustrious 20-year career in the NBA.

During Mamba Week, Nike will champion Kobe’s legacy and the Mamba Mentality that so fittingly represents the athlete and the man through three key efforts: providing a $1 million donation to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, amplifying Kobe’s message through the Mamba League and extending Kobe’s legacy of inspiration and innovation through select Kobe products.

Looking to continue helping kids living in poverty the million dollar donation from Nike to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation will serve to further Kobe’s goal of keeping kids active and putting them on a path to success in life.

And of course the week will see more releases of the Nike Kobe Protro kicks along with limited edition Kobe Lakers jerseys that he wore when he was out on the hardwood carving out his legacy. Y’all know those are going to go like hotcakes whenever they drop.

Are you going to be picking up Kobe merch come “Mamba Week”? Let us know in the comments.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Nike To Celebrate Kobe Bryant’s Legacy With “Mamba Week”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Kobe Byrant

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Billie Holiday
Maryland’s Women Of The Century; Who’s On The…

The United States of America is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. which granted women the right to…
08.14.20
Make A Donation To The Piney Woods School

The school’s founding values of Love, Integrity, Faith, Excellence, and Empowerment stand truer today than ever before. Your donation will…
08.14.20
After AG Meeting, Ben Crump Expects ‘Charges Will…

He holds a news conference with Taylor's family.
08.14.20
Elijah McClain’s Parents Sue City Of Aurora And…

The parents of Elijah McClain, a slain 23-year-old Black man from Aurora, Colorado, recently filed a lawsuit against the city,…
08.14.20
‘Birtherism 2.0’: Newsweek Accused Of Publishing Racist Op-Ed…

Newsweek has come under fire for publishing an op-ed questioning whether Kamala Harris is eligible to serve as the vice…
08.13.20
Stacey Abrams’ Name Conspicuously Missing From List Of…

Stacey Abrams has been called a rising star in the Democratic Party, but her name was not included on the…
08.12.20
‘Joe Biden Got It Right’: Groups Praise Picking…

Myriad groups and prominent individuals were reacting favorably to Biden's historical decision to pick Harris as his running mate.
08.12.20
Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris As His Pick…

Biden/Harris 2020 is the official ticket for the Democrats as they march to the White House.
08.11.20
Michelle Obama Preps DNC Speech Set To Be…

Other speakers are announced.
08.12.20
Breast Exam
Human Testing For Coronavirus Is Happening In Baltimore

Coming up with a vaccine has been talked about quite a lot when it comes to dealing with the covid-19…
08.11.20
Close