CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Ciara Shares The Music Video For “Rooted” Featuring Ester Dean, Shot Just 2 Days Before Delivering Baby Win [Video]

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Toni Anne Barson / Getty

Ciara just shared the music video for her latest track, “Rooted” featuring Ester Dean–and if the video wasn’t amazing enough on it’s own, the singer also revealed that she filmed it just 2 days before she gave birth.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

In the visual, directed by Annie Bercy, we are shown clips of Ciara singing and dancing, which are placed in between shots of Black hair, footage of young Black people dancing, and some sacred moments from the recent George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Just like much of the music being released today, the song is especially prevalent in today’s climate, with demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism still taking place across the country. As mentioned up above, the visual was shot just before Ciara gave birth to her third child—and her second child with husband Russell Wilson–Win Harrison Wilson.

“I am blessed to be able to carry seeds of new life into this world,” Ciara said about the video in a press release. “The foundation of love for my family and the pride for my culture has made me feel rooted in my life, and nothing can knock me down. I am also reminded through my trials and triumphs, everything I need to survive and thrive is rooted in me. Gender nor color of your skin can limit how far you will go in life.”

Check out the video for “Rooted” down below:

Ciara Shares The Music Video For “Rooted” Featuring Ester Dean, Shot Just 2 Days Before Delivering Baby Win [Video]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Ciara

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Billie Holiday
Maryland’s Women Of The Century; Who’s On The…

The United States of America is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. which granted women the right to…
08.14.20
Make A Donation To The Piney Woods School

The school’s founding values of Love, Integrity, Faith, Excellence, and Empowerment stand truer today than ever before. Your donation will…
08.14.20
After AG Meeting, Ben Crump Expects ‘Charges Will…

He holds a news conference with Taylor's family.
08.14.20
Elijah McClain’s Parents Sue City Of Aurora And…

The parents of Elijah McClain, a slain 23-year-old Black man from Aurora, Colorado, recently filed a lawsuit against the city,…
08.14.20
‘Birtherism 2.0’: Newsweek Accused Of Publishing Racist Op-Ed…

Newsweek has come under fire for publishing an op-ed questioning whether Kamala Harris is eligible to serve as the vice…
08.13.20
Stacey Abrams’ Name Conspicuously Missing From List Of…

Stacey Abrams has been called a rising star in the Democratic Party, but her name was not included on the…
08.12.20
‘Joe Biden Got It Right’: Groups Praise Picking…

Myriad groups and prominent individuals were reacting favorably to Biden's historical decision to pick Harris as his running mate.
08.12.20
Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris As His Pick…

Biden/Harris 2020 is the official ticket for the Democrats as they march to the White House.
08.11.20
Michelle Obama Preps DNC Speech Set To Be…

Other speakers are announced.
08.12.20
Breast Exam
Human Testing For Coronavirus Is Happening In Baltimore

Coming up with a vaccine has been talked about quite a lot when it comes to dealing with the covid-19…
08.11.20
Close