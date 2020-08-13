CLOSE
Make A Donation To The Piney Woods School

Helen Jones Woods one of the founding members of the International Sweet Hearts of Rhythm grew up at The Piney Woods School. Her father Dr. Laurence C. Jones founded the Piney Woods School in Mississippi in 1909 because of illiteracy in the black community. The school’s founding values of Love, Integrity, Faith, Excellence, and Empowerment stand truer today than ever before. Your donation will assist our students in receiving an education and achieving their full potential.

For more than a century, The Piney Woods School has provided a holistic education to thousands of young students in a safe and nurturing environment. Occupying 2,000 acres of rolling timberland and sparkling lakes, the school is located 20 miles south of Jackson, Mississippi on a rural campus.

The Piney Woods School has become a leading college preparatory boarding high school with 98 percent of graduating seniors enroll in some of the most prestigious colleges and universities in the nation each year.

Our success is founded on the guiding principle that informed the school’s philosophy over a century ago: Educating the “head, heart, and hands” of each student who enters our gates with a paradigm based on Christian ideals.

 

