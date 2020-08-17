1. Democrats Prepare for Most Inclusive, Physically Distant Convention

What You Need To Know:

Tonight begins what is or could be four nights of the most inclusive, but physically distant, national political convention, a “Convention Across America.”

2. House Democrats Summon Postal Leaders To Hearing On Mail Delays

What You Need To Know:

As the Trump administration seeks to implement changes at the United States Postal Service via his Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, more questions are being asked regarding the “streamlining” of the system.

3. Coronavirus Update: Black and Hispanic Communities Experience Spike in Drug Overdoses During Pandemic

What You Need To Know:

As the U.S. grapples with the loss of lives resulting from coronavirus infections, Black and Hispanic communities are also experiencing a surge in drug overdoses during the pandemic.

4. Kamala Harris Stands on the Shoulders of Another Black Female VP Pick, Charlotta Bass

What You Need To Know:

Charlotta Bass is not a well-known name in Black history, but as we celebrate the ascension of Senator Kamala Harris to Joe Biden’s VP pick, Bass deserves to share the spotlight.

5. What States Are Recovering The Quickest From The Pandemic?

What You Need To Know:

The U.S. economy added another 1.8 million jobs in July, a sharp slowdown from June.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 17, 2020: “Convention Across America” — Postal Delays — Drug Overdoses During Pandemic was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9: