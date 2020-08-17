CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Joseph Kitchen, President of the Young Democrats of Maryland Found Dead

Lighted Candle with Black Background.

Source: Nancybelle Gonzaga Villarroya / Getty

Joseph Kitchen, President of the Young Democrats of Maryland was found dead on Sunday, weeks after he went missing. Kitchen was missing since August 8. He was last seen at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Maryland driving a 2014 Silver Didge Charger with VA tag VTU150. On their official Twitter page, the Young Democrats of America tweeted “We are saddened to learn of the tragic and untimely passing of Joseph Kitchen. Joseph always pushed YDA to live up to its values and was someone who was not satisfied with accepting the status quo. His passion will be deeply missed. We express our deepest condolences.”

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The cause of death is unknown at this time. Kitchen was 34 years old.

SOURCE | WUSA 9

Joseph Kitchen, President of the Young Democrats of Maryland Found Dead  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Joseph Kitchen

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Obama Accepts Nomination On Final Day Of Democratic National Convention
Tribute For John Lewis Planned For The Democratic…

The Democratic National Convention event will be held virtually this year due to covid-19 pandemic and is set to host…
08.17.20
Democratic National Convention: Day 1
The DNC Kicks Off Tonight; Who’s Speaking?

The Democratic National Convention starts tonight and will be held mostly virtually due to the pandemic. Here is who can…
08.17.20
How Did Robert Trump Die? Coronavirus Speculation Runs…

Details about Robert Trump's cause of death did not include how he died, giving way to speculation as the nation…
08.17.20
This ‘Racist’ Jingle Is Being Replaced By A…

The rap legend announces it in a video.
08.17.20
Billie Holiday
Maryland’s Women Of The Century; Who’s On The…

The United States of America is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. which granted women the right to…
08.14.20
Make A Donation To The Piney Woods School

The school’s founding values of Love, Integrity, Faith, Excellence, and Empowerment stand truer today than ever before. Your donation will…
08.14.20
After AG Meeting, Ben Crump Expects ‘Charges Will…

He holds a news conference with Taylor's family.
08.14.20
Elijah McClain’s Parents Sue City Of Aurora And…

The parents of Elijah McClain, a slain 23-year-old Black man from Aurora, Colorado, recently filed a lawsuit against the city,…
08.14.20
‘Birtherism 2.0’: Newsweek Accused Of Publishing Racist Op-Ed…

Newsweek has come under fire for publishing an op-ed questioning whether Kamala Harris is eligible to serve as the vice…
08.13.20
Stacey Abrams’ Name Conspicuously Missing From List Of…

Stacey Abrams has been called a rising star in the Democratic Party, but her name was not included on the…
08.12.20
Close