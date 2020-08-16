CLOSE
Maryland Becomes 19th State To Hit 100K COVID-19 Cases

As of Today (Aug. 16), Maryland has officially become the 19th state to hit 100,000 recorded Coronavirus cases. Sunday, Maryland’s state health department reported 100,212 COVID-19 cases. That number is up 519 cases from Saturday.

WJZ-13 reports that the state’s positivity rate of Coronavirus cases is 3.42%. Of the  1,616,782 tests administered, 1,042,198 have come back negative. There have been 3,502 Coronavirus-related deaths in the state as hospitalization numbers have risen to 475 on Sunday. Of those 475 patients, 115 are in intensive care.

The State of Emergency proclamation from Governor Larry Hogan was renewed on August 10th, keeping the state’s attention on fighting the deadly virus.

Per CNN, there are more than 5.3 million coronavirus cases across the country. Sadly, there has also been more than 169,000 deaths as well.

Sending best wishes to those facing Coronavirus. Also, sending well wishes to the entire city as we continue to fight this virus; an enemy that we cannot see.

Maryland Becomes 19th State To Hit 100K COVID-19 Cases  was originally published on 92q.com

