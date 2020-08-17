Remember, Election day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Maryland allows any voter to request a ballot by mail and the state does offer early voting. There are locations in each county where you can exercise your right to vote before Election Day. The early voting period starts starting October 26 and ending November 2 between the hours of 7am-8pm.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

If you vote early, you cannot vote on Election Day or by an absentee ballot. For more information on where you can vote early, click on the link below.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Click Here To Find The Closest Location Near You!

RELATED: D.C. Voting Schedule: What You Need To Know

Early Voting Locations In Maryland was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Magic 95.9: