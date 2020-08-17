CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Early Voting Locations In Maryland

USA Election Mail In Voting: Maryland

Source: diane555 / Getty

Remember, Election day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Maryland allows any voter to request a ballot by mail and the state does offer early voting. There are locations in each county where you can exercise your right to vote before Election Day. The early voting period starts starting October 26 and ending November 2 between the hours of 7am-8pm.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

 

One Vote: Register to Vote

Source: iOne Creative Services / Radio One Digital

If you vote early, you cannot vote on Election Day or by an absentee ballot. For more information on where you can vote early, click on the link below.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Click Here To Find The Closest Location Near You!

RELATED: D.C. Voting Schedule: What You Need To Know

Early Voting Locations In Maryland  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Maryland

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Obama Addresses Nation On Deadline Date For Combat Troops To Leave Iraq
Obama Releases His 2020 Summer Playlist

Obama is known for being our former President, making history as the first African American to hold the position, also…
08.18.20
‘It Is What It Is’: Michelle Obama Blasts…

Four years after Melania Trump plagiarized Michelle Obama, the former first lady borrowed some of Donald Trump's own words to…
08.18.20
George Floyd’s Family Addresses DNC To Remember Victims…

Members of George Floyd's family delivered an unexpected address during the opening night of the Democratic National Convention in an…
08.18.20
Trump’s Tap-Dancing Coontastic Duo Diamond & Silk Claim…

In a new book from the insufferable two, the former Fox Nation show hosts say that the network took aim…
08.18.20
Removed Mailboxes Are Latest Concern Ahead Of House…

Democratic legislators fight for a fair 2020 election.
08.18.20
Obama Accepts Nomination On Final Day Of Democratic National Convention
Tribute For John Lewis Planned For The Democratic…

The Democratic National Convention event will be held virtually this year due to covid-19 pandemic and is set to host…
08.17.20
Democratic National Convention: Day 1
The DNC Kicks Off Tonight; Who’s Speaking?

The Democratic National Convention starts tonight and will be held mostly virtually due to the pandemic. Here is who can…
08.17.20
How Did Robert Trump Die? Coronavirus Speculation Runs…

Details about Robert Trump's cause of death did not include how he died, giving way to speculation as the nation…
08.17.20
This ‘Racist’ Jingle Is Being Replaced By A…

The rap legend announces it in a video.
08.17.20
Billie Holiday
Maryland’s Women Of The Century; Who’s On The…

The United States of America is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. which granted women the right to…
08.14.20
Close