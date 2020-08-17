CLOSE
Beauty
Rihanna Shows The Wonders Of Fenty Skin With A Tutorial

The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Fenty Skin has officially arrived and fans can’t get enough of the new collection! Designed to give everyone great skin, these products are slated to whip your skin into proper shape. Of course, Rihanna is no stranger to the tutorial lane and the star is sharing insight into her personal three-step skin care routine, while sharing deets on how this regimen will cater to your personal needs.

If you’re already hip to the Fenty Skin line-up then you know that each product serves as an 2-in-1 offering that takes skincare to the next level. It’s a convenient options for anyone who doesnlt have enough time to dedicate to a long-winded routine without having to cut back on essentials. Basically, this speedy routine is formulated to give your skin the TLC that it needs right when you need it.

And of course, Rih is determined to give the people what we need. And it doesn’t hurt to see just how these products are used from the creator herself.

At the start of the tutorial, Rih shares that each of these product complement each other. ” The Total Cleans’r Remove It All Cleansr ($32.00, Fentybeauty.com) is a cleanser and a makeup remover, she shares. Next up is the Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum ($28.00, Fentybeauty.com). It’s not just a toner, it’s also a serum. It gives you the essence of a toner while providing your skin with moisture. Thirdly, we have our Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen ($35.00, Fentybeauty.com), but it’s also a SPF moisturizer.

Throughout the tutorial, Rihanna shares important gems like washing your face every day, well “every damn day” in her words. And we agree. That’s the only way you’ll be able to get healthy and clear skin.

In addition, the star carefully works the cleanser into her skin, massaging the products all over her face for a super clean result. “The Total Cleanser leaves your skin feeling soft and supple, so it’s not really dried out, stripped or feeling tight like I can’t smile,” she shares.

She also gleams over the Fat Water toner, sharing that it’s one of her favorite products that they’ve created. “It’s so unique,” she excitedly notes. From the texture to the benefits and the way it applies. It has a lot of body so you can put it right on your hand, without a cotton pad. I’m trying to save the earth over here.”

Moving on to the moisturizer, she explains that it’s an absolute must whenever you;re heading outside or not as UV rays can still penetrate your skin. “And black people, PSA, we need SPF,” she shares.

Wanted to create a product that can work for all skin types and skin tones. If you’re in tune with SPF some offering can leave a white cast on your skin and the Fenty Skin moisturizer will protect your skin without the ghostly hue.

And if you’re worried about how the moisturizer will layer under your makeup, there’s no need. Rihanna explains that this moisturizer is the perfect match for your makeup. “Your makeup will literally just lock on your face and stay on all day,” she confirms. We’re a beauty company so we want to make sure that you have great skin under your makeup and great makeup on top of your skin.”

Grab your Fenty Skin picks and follow RiRi’s tutorial below to get your skin in shape.

 

