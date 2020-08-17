CLOSE
Black Boy Booted From Ouzo Bay Holds Protest Outside Restaurant

Dallas Grant

Source: Marcia Grant / Marcia Grant

Dallas Grant, the 9-year-old Black boy who was turned away from Ouzo Bay restaurant earlier this summer, held a children’s march outside the establishment over the weekend.

A video went viral back in June showing Grant and his mother, Marcia, being turned away by a restaurant staffer at the Baltimore eatery for wearing basketball shorts, sneakers and a t-shirt. That staffer claimed Grant was in violation of a dress code. However, Marcia pointed out that a white child was dressed in a similar fashion and was allowed to dine at the restaurant.

According to TMZ, about 70 people showed up in solidarity to march with Dallas. This comes on the heels of a pending lawsuit against Atlas Restaurant Group, the company that owns Ouzo Bay. Marcia claims the incident left Dallas traumatized.

Dallas Lead his 1st Mach. (The Children’s March for EQUALITY). The Kids shirts are the 1st shirts from his T-shirt line @greenwood_and_archer. Thank you to the Panacea Seed company for there extremely generous donation; if not for them the shirts would not have been possible!! Thank you to @mdprotestnetwork @bmoreblxck & @peoplespowerassembly for helping to put the march together! I could not have done this without them. #Protest #Ouzobay #AtlasGroup #GreenwoodAndArcher #TheChildrensMarchForEquality #BLM #Love #Children #march #blacklivesmatter #justice #peace #nojusticenopeace #america #democracy #humanrights #humanity #activism #socialjustice #dmv #summer #motivation

Atlas apologized for the initial encounter, firing staffers they said exercised poor judgement, but denied any discrimination.

Source: TMZ

Black Boy Booted From Ouzo Bay Holds Protest Outside Restaurant  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

