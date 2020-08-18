1. Democratic Convention: Uniting America, Day One
2. Trump Advertising on Absentee Ballot Request Forms Raises Questions
3. Coronavirus Update: U.S. Mayors Push for Guaranteed Income During Pandemic to End Poverty
4. The Washington Football Team Makes History
5. Yelp’s 7,000% Search Increase Helps Black Businesses Level Up
SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj
WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 18, 2020: Uniting America, Day One — Coronavirus Update — Black Businesses Level Up was originally published on blackamericaweb.com