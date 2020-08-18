1. Democratic Convention: Uniting America, Day One

2. Trump Advertising on Absentee Ballot Request Forms Raises Questions

3. Coronavirus Update: U.S. Mayors Push for Guaranteed Income During Pandemic to End Poverty

4. The Washington Football Team Makes History

5. Yelp’s 7,000% Search Increase Helps Black Businesses Level Up

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 18, 2020: Uniting America, Day One — Coronavirus Update — Black Businesses Level Up was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9: