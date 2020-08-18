CLOSE
Local
Home

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More

Buy Black B'More DL GIF

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Grille by Shareef

Business Description: Good Food for Good People

Business Website: https://www.thegrillemd.com/

Business Phone Number: (443) 405-3915

Business Address: 8511 Liberty Rd Suite B-A, Randallstown, MD 21133

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Girlkin Lashes

Business Description: An Unmatched Experience

Business Website: https://www.girlkinlashes.com/

Business Phone Number:(443) 509-5274

Business Address: 1510 Reisterstown Rd, Pikesville, MD 21208

View this post on Instagram

LUXURY lashes + a LUXURY experience = The GIRLKIN WAY.💕⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✨$30 off any full set✨ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Book your lash extensions 👉🏾833-GIRLKIN⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #girlkin ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #girlkinlashes #girlkinlashextensions #lashtraining⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #lashartisttraining⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #dclashes ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #dclashextensions #baltimorelashes #baltimorelashextensions #columbialashes #columbialashextensions #towsonlashes #towsonlashextensions #annapolislashes⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #lashextensionsdc #lashtrainingmaryland #minklashes #minklshextensions #minklashesva #minklashesmaryland #minklashesdc⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #capitolhill #lashartisttrainingdc⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #lashtrainingbaltimore #dclashes ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #mdlashes⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #valashes

A post shared by GIRLKIN, LLC (@girlkinlashes) on

Exit Spivey Reality

Business Description: Building Wealth Through Real Estate to Buy or Sell Call 443-277-1477

Business Website: https://www.homesnap.com/Donnell-Spivey/gmb 

Business Phone Number:(443) 277-1744

Business Address: 9396 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21042

 

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Obama Addresses Nation On Deadline Date For Combat Troops To Leave Iraq
Obama Releases His 2020 Summer Playlist

Obama is known for being our former President, making history as the first African American to hold the position, also…
08.18.20
‘It Is What It Is’: Michelle Obama Blasts…

Four years after Melania Trump plagiarized Michelle Obama, the former first lady borrowed some of Donald Trump's own words to…
08.18.20
George Floyd’s Family Addresses DNC To Remember Victims…

Members of George Floyd's family delivered an unexpected address during the opening night of the Democratic National Convention in an…
08.18.20
Trump’s Tap-Dancing Coontastic Duo Diamond & Silk Claim…

In a new book from the insufferable two, the former Fox Nation show hosts say that the network took aim…
08.18.20
Removed Mailboxes Are Latest Concern Ahead Of House…

Democratic legislators fight for a fair 2020 election.
08.18.20
Obama Accepts Nomination On Final Day Of Democratic National Convention
Tribute For John Lewis Planned For The Democratic…

The Democratic National Convention event will be held virtually this year due to covid-19 pandemic and is set to host…
08.17.20
Democratic National Convention: Day 1
The DNC Kicks Off Tonight; Who’s Speaking?

The Democratic National Convention starts tonight and will be held mostly virtually due to the pandemic. Here is who can…
08.17.20
How Did Robert Trump Die? Coronavirus Speculation Runs…

Details about Robert Trump's cause of death did not include how he died, giving way to speculation as the nation…
08.17.20
This ‘Racist’ Jingle Is Being Replaced By A…

The rap legend announces it in a video.
08.17.20
Billie Holiday
Maryland’s Women Of The Century; Who’s On The…

The United States of America is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. which granted women the right to…
08.14.20
Close