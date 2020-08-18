CLOSE
Hair
Shine ‘n Jam Collaborates With Stasha Harris For Braiders Collection

Ampro Shine ‘n Jam has partnered with well-known Brooklyn braider, Stasha Harris, to create the Magic Fingers Collection for protective styles

Ampro Shine n Jam Magic Fingers for Braiders 8 oz

Source: amprogel.com

Summer is the perfect time to try out those protective hairstyles that you’ve been eying all year long. Whether it’s box braids, twists, faux locs or cornrows, protective styles are a stylish way to keep your hair intact during those scorching summer days, especially when you just want to feel free and relaxed. While there are many protective style hair products on the market, the new Ampro Shine ‘n Jam Magic Fingers Collection is one that’s definitely worth trying as it’s made with oils and protein that help condition Black hair, helping anyone sculpt and create any protective style at home or in the salon with ease.

Shine ‘n Jam has partnered with internationally known braider, Stasha Harris (best known for her Magic Fingers studio in Brooklyn, NY) to create a new formula that’s designed to enhance protective styles like braids and twists. The products were created to condition any hair texture with a non-greasy base, allowing it to hold hair in place without flaking or hardening, making it the perfect option for any protective style.

The Shine ‘n Jam collection consists of an Edge Magic which contains silk protein and Abyssinian Oil to help lay down edges and strengthen delicate hairlines, a creamy and alcohol free Setting Mousse which contains Wheat Protein, Avocado Oil and Jojoba Oil to help condition and strengthen the hair while preventing fly-aways and prolonging the life of your styles, and a Finishing Sheen which contains Safflower Oil and Argan Oil to help rejuvenate your hair while preventing the hair from drying out or suffering damage from any weather element. Although each product is meant to take care of a specific hair need, they all are designed to keep the hair soft, beautiful and conditioned while styled.

The new Ampro Shine ‘n Jam Magic Fingers Collection is available for purchase on Amprogel.com with each product running under $10.00, making it affordable and accessible for anyone in need of a hair solution for their protective styles.

Shine ‘n Jam Collaborates With Stasha Harris For Braiders Collection  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

