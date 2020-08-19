CLOSE
Health
California Resident Tests Positive For The Human Plague

If 2020 couldn’t get any worst with the current pandemic, it is confirmed that a California resident has been diagnosed with the plague for the first time in five years.

According to a press release from the El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency, health officials believe that the person may have gotten infected by a flea bite while walking their dog in the area.  

The county’s health officials are still investigating the case and the person is recovering at home under professional medical care.

CNN reports “symptoms of plague often appear within two weeks of exposure and can include fever, nausea, weakness and swollen lymph nodes, according to the release. Treatment with antibiotics can be effective if an infectious disease is detected early enough.”

Dr. Nancy Williams stated in the release that the plague is rare but very serious.  The infection is naturally present in different parts of California and experience higher cases in El Dorado County.
“It’s important that individuals take precautions for themselves and their pets when outdoors, especially while walking, hiking and/or camping in areas where wild rodents are present,” Williams said.
CNN stated the last confirmed case in California was in 2015 after two people were exposed to infected rodents or fleas in Yosemite National Park.
As of recent, the CDC reports there is an average of seven cases each year of the human plague in the United States.
California Resident Tests Positive For The Human Plague  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

