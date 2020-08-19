CLOSE
Report: Former Washington Running Back Derrius Guice Accused Of Rape

Two women accuse former Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice of rape in 2016, while he was a Freshman. The accusations come after an investigation by USA Today which found that the women did contact officials at the University including at least two coaches, an athletics administrator, and a nurse. However, the school did not investigate the complaint.

Guice’s attorney Peter D. Greenspun denied the allegations in a statement to USA Today:

“At no time were allegations of physical or sexual assault brought against Derrius during his years as a student-athlete at LSU,” Greenspun said in his statement. “To bring up such assertions only after the Virginia charges were initiated certainly calls into question the credibility, nature, and timing of what is being alleged years later.

Guice was cut by the Washington Football Team on August 7th after he was arrested for Domestic Violence related charges. The charges range from one count of strangulation (A felony), three counts of assault and battery, and one count of destruction of property.

