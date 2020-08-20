1 Dead, 3 Hurt After Car Crashes Into Light Rail Downtown

UPDATE 08/20/2020 9:10 AM EST:

Authorities said one person is dead and three others are hurt after a car crashed into a MTA Light Rail Thursday morning.

Three people, including the train operator have been taken to the hospital.

Firefighters said three people from the vehicle in question were trapped, a woman, man and a child.

The woman died at the scene.

ORIGINAL:

Baltimore firefighters are working to rescue multiple people after a car crashed into a Light Rail in downtown Baltimore.

All car and rail traffic has been stopped in the immediate area of the crash.

🚊LIGHT RAIL RESCUE🚊

N Howard St & W Mulberry St 21201@CouncilmanETC#Downtown Crash involving a vehicle & @mtamaryland Light Rail. Multiple people trapped. #BCFDR1 using special rescue tools to free them. All vehicular & rail traffic stopped. #BalTraffic 📷@CitizenAppBALT pic.twitter.com/eKZdpJ569N — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 20, 2020

Police have also blocked off North Howard Street and West Saratoga Street.

This is a developing story.

