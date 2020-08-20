CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Quarantine Meals: Air Fried Soul Food [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Chef Kirk Bourdeaux is back with another quarantine meal.  For those who are still staying inside and are social distancing, you’ve probably run out of ideas but we got you!

If you have an air fryer then this is perfect for you.  The chef is whipping out this trendy oven to make a healthier alternative to our favorite foods.  Get your chicken, cabbage, sweet potatoes, and cornbread together for this one.

 

Quarantine Meals: Air Fried Soul Food [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

