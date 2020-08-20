CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

7th District Challenger Kimberly Klacik Goes Viral With New Campaign Ad

Kimberly Klacik

Source: Campaign Photo / Kimberly Klacik

Kimberly Klacik is taking on Democrats locally and nationwide with a new ad that has since gone viral.

In the clip, Kim Klacik takes viewers on a walking tour of Baltimore’s 7th district, urging the black residents who live there to throw out Rep. Kweisi Mfume.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Do you care about black lives? The people that run Baltimore don’t. I can prove it. Walk with me. They don’t want you to see this,” Klacik said in the ad posted Monday.

Mfume beat Klacik in a special election to fill the late Rep. Elijah Cummings’ seat last year.

You can check out the ad in full below.

Source: NY Post

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

7th District Challenger Kimberly Klacik Goes Viral With New Campaign Ad  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Trump MELTS DOWN On Twitter After Obama Absolutely…

President Obama must have hit one of Trump's nerves with his Democratic National Convention speech. Trump fired off tweets in…
08.20.20
Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic VP Nomination On Behalf…

Kamala Harris paid a moving tribute to Black women while accepting her nomination to be Democrats' candidate for vice president…
08.20.20
Breonna Taylor Billboard Vandalized With Red Paint

According to published reports, Almost two weeks after Oprah purchased the billboards advocating for her murderers to be charged and…
08.20.20
Bail Denied For Black Driver In Racially Charged…

William Marcus Wilson claims he shot in self-defense at a truck trying to run him off the road while yelling…
08.20.20
Report: Former Washington Running Back Derrius Guice Accused…

Two women accuse former Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice of rape in 2016, while he was a Freshman.
08.20.20
‘Predominantly Black’ Christian School Refuses Students With Dreadlocks

An Ohio private school receives criticism for banning Black hairstyles.
08.20.20
California Resident Tests Positive For The Human Plague

Let's just throw away 2020...
08.20.20
Barack Obama Hater Tavis Smiley Ordered To Pay…

Karma has a beautiful way of always checking you, case in point meet Tavis Smiley, who now has to pay…
08.19.20
Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of Rape In New…

A woman accuses the Oscar-winning actor of a traumatic night.
08.19.20
Justice For Kevil Wingo: Video Shows Inmate Denied…

Medical staff ignores an inmate after he complains about his stomach and a ulcer for hours.
08.19.20
Close