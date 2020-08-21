13-Year-Old Boy Shot In The Neck In Southwest Baltimore

Baltimore Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot in the neck in Southwest Baltimore.
Officers were called to an area hospital around 4:18 p.m. Thursday for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.
When they arrived, they found the 13-year-old boy. He’s currently listed in stable, but critical condition.
Police later found that the victim was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on the 100 block of South Morley Street when a male suspect fired a shot into the car, hitting the victim in the neck.
Anyone with information is asked to call Southwest District detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Source: CBS Baltimore
