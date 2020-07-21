CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

J. Cole Announces The Release Of His First Two Singles Off Upcoming Album ‘The Fall Off’

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Celebrities Attend The 68th NBA All-Star Game - Inside

Source: Jeff Hahne / Getty

You’d have a hard time finding a fan base more supportive than J. Cole’s; The second the Dreamville rapper hints at a new drop, his supporters are glued to their screens waiting for a link to hit their timelines.

Jermaine surprised fans on Tuesday with the announcement that he’s going to put out two songs tomorrow as he gears up for the release of his forthcoming album, The Fall Off. He took to social media to let his followers know the first two singles off the project, “The Climb Back” and “Lion King on Ice,” are going to be available on Wednesday at 10 p.m. E.T.

But with that news comes confirmation from Cole that he still doesn’t know when the entire record will drop.

“The Climb Back – produced by me Lion King on Ice – produced by J. Cole, T-Minus, and Jetson,” J. Cole wrote in his caption. “First 2 songs from The Fall Off. Dropping tomorrow night 10pm. No date for the album yet, taking my time, still finishing.”

This news comes as a big shocker to fans who follow the rapper closely, since previous reports from Cole’s team seemed to suggest that a project wasn’t in the works. After confusing some fans with his verbiage before, Jermaine’s manager, Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad, confirmed that The Fall Off is indeed on the way.

“I said no album coming soon, never said no album coming,” Ib wrote to a supporter on Twitter. “Sorry for the misunderstanding though.”

Fans have been waiting for Cole’s sixth studio album since he first teased its arrival back in November during his performance at the Day N Vegas festival.

 

J. Cole Announces The Release Of His First Two Singles Off Upcoming Album ‘The Fall Off’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
New Study Suggests Having Fewer White Cops Could…

Amid calls to reimagine policing in America, a new study suggested that having fewer white cops would reduce the rampant…
02.12.21
Democrats Reveal Eugene Goodman Saved Sen. Mitt Romney…

Aside from Democrats providing more evidence that will no doubt earn Eugene Goodman a recruitment phone call from The Avengers,…
02.12.21
The Burden Is On Senate Republicans And Trump’s…

The pressure is on Donald Trump’s lawyers criticized for their ineptitude as well as Senate Republicans after House Democrats rested…
02.12.21
Kenosha Judge Shrugs Off Kyle Rittenhouse’s Admitted Bond…

Kyle Rittenhouse was in court to learn his fate after prosecutors accused him of violating the terms of his bail.
02.12.21
Autopsy Shows Casey Goodson Jr. Was Shot 6…

The mother of Casey Goodman Jr., a young Black man shot and killed by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio,…
02.12.21
Democrats Push To Increase Federal Minimum Wage With…

The minimum wage could finally get an increase to $15 per hour, but it's not so simple.
02.12.21
Black GOP Candidate Announces Mission To End Black…

According to the official Instagram page of Michigan businessman and "deeply conservative" Governor candidate, Austen Change, part of his mission…
02.11.21
Get Ready for Vaccination Passports in Order to…

Most people are waiting for COVID-19 to go away so we can get back to normal life.  But it's becoming…
02.11.21
Reps. Joe Neguse, Stacey Plaskett Powerfully Use Trump’s…

Reps. Stacey Plaskett and Joe Neguse emerged from day two of the Senate's impeachment trial as prominent voices in the…
02.11.21
Man Claiming To Be Bruno Mars Reportedly Catfishes…

This is not the kind of "24K Magic" we want to see as a man who clearly has never seen…
02.11.21
Close