CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 24, 2020: Republican Convention Kicks Off — Emergency Postal Aid — Girl Scouts Make History

1. Republican National Convention Kicks Off Tonight with More Trump Controversies

What You Need To Know:

Hundreds of Republican delegates are headed to Charlotte, NC, for a scaled-down and physically distant convention beginning tonight.

2. Nancy Pelosi Spearheads House Passage of Postal Bill, But Will Senate Follow Suit? Not Likely

What You Need To Know:

In between Committee appearances by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to explain changes to the processing and delivery of mail, the House was called back into session and passed a bill providing $25 billion in emergency funding.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

3. Coronavirus Update: Joe Biden Says He’s Willing to Shut Down the Country Again to Stop Covid-19 Deaths

What You Need To Know:

During an interview with ABC News, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he would follow scientists’ recommendations to shut down the country again to stop the spread of the virus if he is elected in November.

4. Judith Batty Named First Black Interim CEO of Girl Scouts

What You Need To Know:

For the first time in its 108-year history, the Girl Scouts of the United States has named its first Black CEO.

5. Foot Locker Races Ahead Of COVID Economic Slump With Big Profits

What You Need To Know:

Foot Locker has stunned the stock markets with a surprise earnings beat with substantial profits during the pandemic.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 24, 2020: Republican Convention Kicks Off — Emergency Postal Aid — Girl Scouts Make History  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Keisha Lance Bottoms Pays Tribute To ‘Civil Rights…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' DNC speech was a moving tribute to the civil rights icons who paved the way…
08.21.20
Biden Accepts Democratic Nomination And Challenges Americans To…

Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination to be president during the final night of the Democratic National Convention and asked…
08.21.20
Video Shows ‘Karen’ Drunkenly Scolding Black Guy For…

A clip posted to Reddit gains attention.
08.21.20
Mosaic of Ida B. Wells Being Installed In…

This 1,000 foot mosaic will not only honor Ida B. Wells but the portrait is comprised of thousands of historical…
08.21.20
Black Texas Teen Wrongfully Suspended Over Locs Wins…

According to NBC News, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction on Monday to allow Kaden Bradford to keep his…
08.21.20
Read Kamala Harris Masterful Speech Accepting The Democratic…

Kamala Harris night accepted in glorious fashion the Democratic nomination to become the first Black woman to run for vice…
08.21.20
Read Obama’s Full DNC Speech About The Urgency…

President Barack Obama delivered a searing critique of Donald Trump's "failure" of a presidency during his Democratic National Convention keynote…
08.21.20
Trump MELTS DOWN On Twitter After Obama Absolutely…

President Obama must have hit one of Trump's nerves with his Democratic National Convention speech. Trump fired off tweets in…
08.20.20
Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic VP Nomination On Behalf…

Kamala Harris paid a moving tribute to Black women while accepting her nomination to be Democrats' candidate for vice president…
08.20.20
Breonna Taylor Billboard Vandalized With Red Paint

According to published reports, Almost two weeks after Oprah purchased the billboards advocating for her murderers to be charged and…
08.20.20
Close