Report: Fairfax County, Virginia High School To Be Renamed After Rep. John Lewis

Robert E. Lee High School in Fairfax County, Virginia has announced that they will change their name to honor the Late Rep. John Lewis. School Board Chair Ricardy Anderson said in a statement, “The Board heard from students, teachers and staff members, families, and the community about the old name. It was important for us to be mindful of these comments and to select a name that reflected the diversity and multiculturalism that currently exists at the school and in our community. Rep. Lewis was a champion of the Civil Rights movement, and our Board strongly believes this is an appropriate tribute to an individual who is a true American hero. We will also honor his life’s work by continuing to promote equity, justice, tolerance and service in the work that we do.”
The school board voted in June to change the name from Robert E. Lee, who was the Commander of the Confederate States Army during the American Civil War. There has been a movement to remove Confederate names and symbols all across the United States and it only increased after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Rep. John Lewis passed away July 17th after a battle with pancreatic cancer in Atlanta, Georgia.
Source: WUSA 9
RELATED: Aladdin Talks With CNN’s Bakari Sellers About The Life And Legacy Of John Lewis
RELATED: Shaun King Shares The Influence of John Lewis And How to Fix A Broken System [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
Get In Good Trouble: Remembering The Life & Legacy Of Rep. John Lewis
Get In Good Trouble: Remembering The Life & Legacy Of Rep. John Lewis
1.
1 of 10
Terrible terrible news. Just heard that John Lewis has passed away this evening. Our heroes. All our heroes. May we live lives that are worthy of what they gave to us. Rest in Power brother Lewis. You gave us all such good trouble.— Phillip Atiba Goff (@DrPhilGoff) July 18, 2020
2.
2 of 10
The @TheBlackCaucus Mourns the Loss of Congressman John Lewis https://t.co/9qRE2uRq1L— The Black Caucus (@TheBlackCaucus) July 18, 2020
The world has lost a legend; the civil rights movement has lost an icon, the City of Atlanta has lost one of its most fearless leaders, and the CBC has lost our longest serving member. pic.twitter.com/2VNbgP8fqd
3.
3 of 10
.@RepJohnLewis was a titan of the civil rights movement whose goodness, faith and bravery transformed our nation. Every day of his life was dedicated to bringing freedom and justice to all. pic.twitter.com/xMbfAUhLUv— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 18, 2020
4.
4 of 10
Not many of us get to live to see our own legacy play out in such a meaningful, remarkable way. John Lewis did:https://t.co/KbVfYt5CeQ— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 18, 2020
5.
5 of 10
John Lewis was an American treasure.— Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) July 18, 2020
He gave a voice to the voiceless, and he reminded each of us that the most powerful nonviolent tool is the vote.
Our hearts feel empty without our friend, but we find comfort knowing that he is free at last.
6.
6 of 10
As a young organizer in politics, John Lewis was an icon. He was among the first Freedom Riders at 21 years old risking his life to desegregate public transportation, was a leader in organizing his generation for Civil Rights, & spoke at the 1963 March at 23 years old pic.twitter.com/SSMCCbVmI0— Atima Omara (@atima_omara) July 18, 2020
7.
7 of 10
We are deeply saddened by the passing of John Lewis. His life-long mission for justice, equality and freedom left a permanent impression on our nation and world. The NAACP extends our sincerest condolences to his family, and we send prayers of comfort and strength to all.— NAACP (@NAACP) July 18, 2020
8.
8 of 10
John Lewis was an icon who fought with every ounce of his being to advance the cause of civil rights for all Americans. I'm devastated for his family, friends, staff—and all those whose lives he touched.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 18, 2020
My friend, thank you for showing the world what #GoodTrouble looks like. pic.twitter.com/cvG8nSJCW5
9.
9 of 10
Thank you for it all, Congressman John Lewis. You will be remembered beyond all of the tomorrows. Another one of our Great Men has left us. God’s covering to you and your loved ones. #RestInPeaceJohnLewis pic.twitter.com/QJXHs2p8NN— Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) July 18, 2020
10.
10 of 10
Rarely is there an individual who sacrificed so much to make the world more just, but Congressman John Lewis did. I cannot even begin to put into words the contributions he made to the world.— Lucy McBath (@lucymcbath) July 18, 2020
I love you, Congressman.
May God rest your soul. pic.twitter.com/1V0UAsNS27
Report: Fairfax County, Virginia High School To Be Renamed After Rep. John Lewis was originally published on woldcnews.com