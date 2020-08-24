7th District Candidate Kim Klacik To Speak At Republican National Convention

Kim Klacik will speak during the first night of the Republican National Convention.
Klacik is running to lead Maryland’s 7th Congressional District.
This comes on the heels of a viral win for Klacik’s campaign ad highlighting certain parts of Baltimore’s 7th district.
The four-night event will also feature a speech from Vice President Mike Pence at Fort McHenry.
Source: CBS Baltimore
