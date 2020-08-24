Kim Klacik will speak during the first night of the Republican National Convention.

Klacik is running to lead Maryland’s 7th Congressional District.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

BIG THANKS to all those who made some noise on my behalf! I WILL be speaking Monday night at the #RNCConvention2020. Truly amazing. God is GOOD 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pggrmhiMWp — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) August 23, 2020

This comes on the heels of a viral win for Klacik’s campaign ad highlighting certain parts of Baltimore’s 7th district.

The four-night event will also feature a speech from Vice President Mike Pence at Fort McHenry.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

7th District Candidate Kim Klacik To Speak At Republican National Convention was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: