CLOSE
Local
Home

7th District Candidate Kim Klacik To Speak At Republican National Convention

Kimberly Klacik

Source: Campaign Photo / Kimberly Klacik

Kim Klacik will speak during the first night of the Republican National Convention.

Klacik is running to lead Maryland’s 7th Congressional District.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

This comes on the heels of a viral win for Klacik’s campaign ad highlighting certain parts of Baltimore’s 7th district.

The four-night event will also feature a speech from Vice President Mike Pence at Fort McHenry.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

7th District Candidate Kim Klacik To Speak At Republican National Convention  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
12 items
Will Candace Owens Speak At The RNC? List…

Candace Owens is a safe bet when speculating which Black people will speak at the Republican National Convention. But who…
08.24.20
Cops Shoot & Kill Black Man As He…

This should sound all too familiar. Louisiana police officers shot and killed a Black man that was walking away from…
08.24.20
American Airlines Passenger Catches On Flight Fade For…

Covid-19 is still a very real thing but some folks refuse to cooperate. One person found out the hard way…
08.24.20
Black Father Of Three Anthony McClain Killed By…

A Pasadena community is mourning the death of Anthony McClain who died at the hands of police during a routine…
08.24.20
Keisha Lance Bottoms Pays Tribute To ‘Civil Rights…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' DNC speech was a moving tribute to the civil rights icons who paved the way…
08.21.20
Biden Accepts Democratic Nomination And Challenges Americans To…

Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination to be president during the final night of the Democratic National Convention and asked…
08.21.20
Video Shows ‘Karen’ Drunkenly Scolding Black Guy For…

A clip posted to Reddit gains attention.
08.21.20
Mosaic of Ida B. Wells Being Installed In…

This 1,000 foot mosaic will not only honor Ida B. Wells but the portrait is comprised of thousands of historical…
08.21.20
Black Texas Teen Wrongfully Suspended Over Locs Wins…

According to NBC News, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction on Monday to allow Kaden Bradford to keep his…
08.21.20
Read Kamala Harris Masterful Speech Accepting The Democratic…

Kamala Harris night accepted in glorious fashion the Democratic nomination to become the first Black woman to run for vice…
08.21.20
Close