Report: Three Prince George’s County Police Officers “Ambushed” Responding to Home Invasion

Perimeter Scene at Police Station Where Officer Was Killed

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

According to reports, 3 Prince George’s County officers were shot after being  “ambushed” while responding to a home invasion call. The shooting happened at 1300 block of Capital View Terrace in Hyattsville on Sunday evening.

Two men are in police custody related to the shooting. The officers suffered injuries ranging from shots to the chest, back, and foot.

At a press conference, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks spoke about the officers in the event saying “All three of these officers are nothing short of heroes. We want to thank all of you for the support you give them and thank them for the job they do every single day.”

Source | NBC Washington

Report: Three Prince George’s County Police Officers “Ambushed” Responding to Home Invasion  was originally published on woldcnews.com

