Police Searching For Suspect Who Fired Shots At Officers During West Baltimore Traffic Stop

US-POLICE-DRUGS-CRIME-RACISM

Source: AFP Contributor / Getty

A Baltimore police officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution after his police cruiser was hit by gunfire following a traffic stop in west Baltimore Monday night.

It happened around 8:37 p.m. on the 2500 block of Edmondson Avenue. Officers tried to stop a vehicle in the area after a ShotSpotter alert.

A person in the car began shooting at police. The car then fled the scene, stopping at West Lafayette Avenue and shooting at police again.

At least one officer fired their gun before the vehicle left the area.

One of the officers in the cruiser was taken to Shock Trauma as a precaution.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Police Searching For Suspect Who Fired Shots At Officers During West Baltimore Traffic Stop

