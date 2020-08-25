Keep an eye on your mailbox.

Maryland’s State Board of Elections has begun sending out mail-in ballot applications for the fall election. Leaders anticipate a record number of people to vote by mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you can vote by mail, do so. It is the safest way to vote in a pandemic,“ Deputy Administrator Nikki Charleson told CBS Baltimore. “We are expecting the election as a whole to have very high turnout. Our voters are very engaged.”

Voters will be able to place completed mail-in ballots at drop-off boxes, so they don’t have to entirely rely on the post office.

Ballots will be mailed out to voters starting in late September.

Early voting is encouraged. You can find out more information about that by clicking here and here.

Maryland Begins Sending Out Mail-In Ballot Applications was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

