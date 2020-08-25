CLOSE
Baltimore Artist Paints Portrait Of Breonna Taylor For Vanity Fair Cover

Breonna Taylor cover for Vanity Fair September Issue

Source: Amy Sherald / Vanity Fair

Baltimore’s Amy Sherald paints a portrait of Breonna Taylor for the cover of the upcoming issue of Vanity Fair.

Sherald was the artist who painted the official portrait of Michelle Obama.

Her work has appeared in Smithsonian galleries and on the sides of buildings.

Taylor, 26, was killed in March by police who raided her Kentucky home with a no-knock warrant. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a gun at police, believing it was a break-in. The officers involved have not been criminally charged.

Taylor recently graced the cover of O: The Oprah Magazine. In July, artists painted a mural of her on the basketball courts at Chamber’s Park in Annapolis.

Baltimore Artist Paints Portrait Of Breonna Taylor For Vanity Fair Cover  was originally published on 92q.com

