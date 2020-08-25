CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 25, 2020: Wisconsin Unrest Erupts — School Laptop Shortage — Macy’s Lawsuit

1. A Night of Untruths And Reinventions: Republicans Paint Dark Picture Of Future If Trump Loses

2. Unrest Erupts After Wisconsin Police Shoot Black Man in the Back Multiple Times

3. Coronavirus Update: Schools Nationwide Face Shortages of Laptops for Distance Learning Due to Trump Sanctions

4. Less Drama, More Mama: Trump Aide Kellyanne Conway To Leave White House

5. Macy’s Catches A Case Over Misuse Of Facial Recognition Artificial Intelligence 

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 25, 2020: Wisconsin Unrest Erupts — School Laptop Shortage — Macy’s Lawsuit  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Twitter Hid President Trump’s Tweet Over False Mail-In…

In a desperate bid to rile up his base with conspiracy theories regarding mail-in voting, the former business mogul's tweet…
08.25.20
Man Who Filmed Wisconsin Police Shooting Of Jacob…

Raysean White rehashes his feelings about the incident.
08.25.20
12 items
Will Candace Owens Speak At The RNC? List…

Candace Owens is a safe bet when speculating which Black people will speak at the Republican National Convention. But who…
08.24.20
Cops Shoot & Kill Black Man As He…

This should sound all too familiar. Louisiana police officers shot and killed a Black man that was walking away from…
08.24.20
American Airlines Passenger Catches On Flight Fade For…

Covid-19 is still a very real thing but some folks refuse to cooperate. One person found out the hard way…
08.24.20
Black Father Of Three Anthony McClain Killed By…

A Pasadena community is mourning the death of Anthony McClain who died at the hands of police during a routine…
08.24.20
Keisha Lance Bottoms Pays Tribute To ‘Civil Rights…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' DNC speech was a moving tribute to the civil rights icons who paved the way…
08.21.20
Biden Accepts Democratic Nomination And Challenges Americans To…

Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination to be president during the final night of the Democratic National Convention and asked…
08.21.20
Video Shows ‘Karen’ Drunkenly Scolding Black Guy For…

A clip posted to Reddit gains attention.
08.21.20
Mosaic of Ida B. Wells Being Installed In…

This 1,000 foot mosaic will not only honor Ida B. Wells but the portrait is comprised of thousands of historical…
08.21.20
Close