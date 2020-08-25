CLOSE
Person Missing In Anne Arundel County Following Boat Crash

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department announced today via twitter that a search is underway for one person after a boat crash on the South River in Anne Arundel County. It was confirmed there was  2 boats involved each with 2 occupants , no injuries on the first boat, one minor injury and one unaccounted for on the 2nd boat. Dive Operations underway we will keep you updated as we get more information.

https://twitter.com/AACoFD/status/1298309730859974656

