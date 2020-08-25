Jeff Johnson speaks on the fact that it’s been 165 days and there haven’t been any arrests made for Breonna Taylor. He shares that even though Vanity Fair decided to grace her with their front cover, it just represents that we still have so much work to do as a community.

There needs to be justice. Since Breonna Taylor’s death by Louisville Police, there have been countless other deaths by officers all over the country.

Jeff Johnson shares what we need to know about our communities and police brutality.

Jeff Johnson On Our Communities And Police Brutality [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com