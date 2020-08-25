News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

The 80’s Are Making A Wondrous Comeback Thanks To DC’s Upcoming ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Wonder Woman 1984

Source: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures

This weekend was a big one for the DC Comics family thanks to their virtual convention DC Fandome where they gave a first look at trailers from some of their highly anticipated upcoming projects, including the ‘Wonder Woman’ follow up ‘Wonder Woman 1984’. The second part of DC Fandome follows on Sept. 12.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ sees our shero fast forwarded to the 1980s where she faces off against two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. The film reunites director Patty Jenkins with Gal Gadot, back in her titular role. Warner Bros. Pictures has high hopes for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ after the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking “Wonder Woman,” took in $822 million at the worldwide box office. The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Check out the trailer below:

Patty Jenkins directed from a screenplay she wrote with Geoff Johns & David Callaham, story by Jenkins & Johns, based on characters from DC. Joining the director behind the scenes are several members of her “Wonder Woman” team, including director of photography Matthew Jensen, Oscar-nominated production designer Aline Bonetto (“Amélie”), and Oscar-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming (“Topsy-Turvy”). Oscar-nominated editor Richard Pearson (“United 93”) is cutting the film. The music is by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer (“Dunkirk,” “The Lion King”).

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

‘Wonder Woman’ is highly hailed as one of the best DC offerings and we’re looking forward to seeing how ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ lives up to the original. Are you excited for this one?

Mahershala Ali To Star As ‘Blade’ In Marvel Reboot, Twitter Salutes Wesley Snipes
14 photos

The 80’s Are Making A Wondrous Comeback Thanks To DC’s Upcoming ‘Wonder Woman 1984’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Wonder Woman 1984

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Graphic Video Shows ‘Young White Man’ Shooting People…

At least two people were killed after a "young White man" was shown on video shooting protesters at a demonstration…
08.26.20
Tamika Mallory Addresses Criticism Over “BreonnaCon” Event For…

Until Freedom launched "BreonnaCon" event in an effort to bring awareness to Breonna Taylor's death by the hands of police…
08.26.20
Jacob Blake Shooting: NBA’s Fred VanVleet Speaks On…

He also challenges reporters on how they feel about the incident.
08.26.20
Leslie David Baker AKA Stanley From ‘The Office’…

The veteran actor and Chicago native says that a spin-off series featuring Stanley is in the works but racist fans…
08.26.20
KFC Is Censoring “Finger-Lickin’” Slogan Due To Coronavirus

KFC is thinking about their message to the world during the pandemic.
08.26.20
Father of Jacob Blake Says He’s Paralyzed From…

An update from the father of Jacob Blake...
08.26.20
Twitter Hid President Trump’s Tweet Over False Mail-In…

In a desperate bid to rile up his base with conspiracy theories regarding mail-in voting, the former business mogul's tweet…
08.25.20
Man Who Filmed Wisconsin Police Shooting Of Jacob…

Raysean White rehashes his feelings about the incident.
08.25.20
12 items
Will Candace Owens Speak At The RNC? List…

Candace Owens is a safe bet when speculating which Black people will speak at the Republican National Convention. But who…
08.24.20
Cops Shoot & Kill Black Man As He…

This should sound all too familiar. Louisiana police officers shot and killed a Black man that was walking away from…
08.24.20
Close